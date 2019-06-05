CORCORAN — A woman was arrested for child endangerment Tuesday after leaving her small children alone at home while she drove to her ex-boyfriends home, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, said the Corcoran Police Department.
Around 11:15 p.m., Corcoran Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue to attempt to make contact with a female subject regarding a harassment report.
As officers arrived at the residence, they said a woman drove up in a white sedan and pulled into the front driveway of the residence.
Police made contact with the woman, who was identified as 26-year-old Francine Toralez of Corcoran. They said she stated she had just left her ex-boyfriend’s residence to pick up some property.
Officials said they noticed Toralez was displaying signs of intoxication and asked her to perform some field sobriety tests.
After performing the tests, officers determined Toralez was driving while under the influence of alcohol and arrested her for the offense. They also discovered Toralez was driving without a valid license.
After being placed under arrest, police said Toralez advised them she had left her four small children inside her home alone while she had driven to her ex-boyfriend’s residence.
A check of Toralez’s residence was conducted and her four children, ranging in age from 3 months to 5 years old, were found alone and asleep inside the residence, officials said.
Police said a relative was contacted who was able to take temporary custody of the children. Child Protective Services was notified regarding Toralez’s arrest and her children being found unattended inside the home, they said.
Authorities said Toralez was charged on suspicion of felony child endangerment, driving while under the influence of alcohol and unlicensed driver. She was later booked into the Kings County Jail, where her bail was set at $65,000.
