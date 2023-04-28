Hanford Police responded to a report of a robbery at a residence in the 400 block of Central Avenue, according to a release.
The alleged victim, a 24-year-old man, showed up at the residence after he was called there by Hannah Cortez, 24, according to Police.
Rocnie Gregory, Cortez’s boyfriend, allegedly threatened him with a firearm, demanded his belongings and accused the victim of stalking his girlfriend. Gregory then reportedly hit the man with his pistol in the head, which Hanford Police say caused significant injury. The victim fled and contacted police.