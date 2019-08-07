HANFORD — A Hanford man who worked as a substitute teacher was arrested Tuesday for possession of hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, Hanford Police Department officials said.
Justin Daniel Villegas, 22, was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography after police said they found around 800 images and videos depicting children under the age of 18 in actual or simulated sexual acts
Officers said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regards to a person possibly possessing child pornography.
Police said multiple investigative leads were followed, which led to the identification of a suspect and his residential address within the city of Hanford.
HPD investigators learned Villegas had used an online data storage service to possess the child pornography images and videos.
On Tuesday, a search warrant was served at his residence within the 1900 Block of West Heather Lane in Hanford.
Villegas was located at his residence during the service of the search warrant and was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography in excess of 600 images, officials said.
During the search, investigators said they learned Villegas had worked as a substitute teacher at Armona Union Academy as well as the Fresno Adventist Academy. Furthermore, officers said Villegas previously worked as a summer camp counselor at Camp Wawona in Yosemite.
If any information is known in regards to this case, contact the Hanford Police Department at 585-2540 and ask to speak to Detective Jarred Cotta.
