Around 9:18 p.m. on April 7, Hanford Police were dispatched to the northbound lanes of 10th Avenue near Tenth Street for a hit-and-run traffic collision.
Witnesses reportedly observed a black Dodge Charger fleeing the area and provided officers with a partial license plate number.
When officers arrived, they located 30-year-old Hanford resident Chelsey Jacuinde in the roadway with fatal injuries. Jacuinde died from her injuries while officers were on-scene.
The driver of the Dodge Charger was identified as 35-year-old Hanford resident Thomas Barker. Around 8:20 a.m. on April 8, Hanford Police located Barker and his crashed 2018 Dodge Charger. Barker was subsequently arrested and booked into Kings County Jail on charges of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury and vehicular manslaughter.
The investigation is ongoing, and Hanford Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact Hanford Police at (559) 585-2540.