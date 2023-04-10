Around 9:18 p.m. on April 7, Hanford Police were dispatched to the northbound lanes of 10th Avenue near Tenth Street for a hit-and-run traffic collision.

Witnesses reportedly observed a black Dodge Charger fleeing the area and provided officers with a partial license plate number.

When officers arrived, they located 30-year-old Hanford resident Chelsey Jacuinde in the roadway with fatal injuries. Jacuinde died from her injuries while officers were on-scene.

