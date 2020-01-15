{{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department is seeking help from the public with identifying people involved in a string of four burglaries that occurred at convenience stores in Hanford within the last several weeks.

In each case, police said at least two people in the early morning hours broke into the stores and stole large amounts of tobacco products.

The burglaries happened between Dec. 30 and Jan 14.

Officials have released photos of one of the suspects and three different suspect vehicles. The vehicles include a Chrysler 300, a Nissan Versa and a 1998-2002 Honda Accord EX V6.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries or the people involved can call Investigators Rolando Jaime or Joshua Shearer at (559) 585-2540, ext. 4800.

