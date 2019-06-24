LEMOORE — The Lemoore Police Department have arrested two suspects in the June 16 homicide of Armondo Zamora.
Officials said in a media release that 24-year-old Ricardo Galvan was arrested early Saturday morning at a motel in Coalinga.
The second suspect, 26-year-old Juan Gonzales, was arrested Wednesday in Lemoore.
“This week’s arrests, in conjunction with the on-going Red Reaper Operation, sends a clear message that we, together as an organization and community, will not tolerate gang violence,” officials said in the media release.
On June 16, Lemoore Police officers responded to a call of gunshots heard around 10:30 p.m. and a disturbance involving several subjects at the 900 block of Avocado Drive.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the area at the time of the call and found 31-year-old Zamora inside with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno where he later died.
The Lemoore Police Investigations Unit partnered with the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force to investigate the case, officials said in the media release.
The investigation revealed that two individuals, suspected to be Galvan and Gonzales, drove to the 900 block of Avocado Drive and engaged in a fight with another group of subjects.
One of the individuals produced a firearm, shot and killed Zamora, police said.
Gonzales was booked into the Kings County Jail Saturday and charged with a dozen felony counts including first-degree murder, according to the jail's website.
Galvan was also booked into the county jail Saturday and charged with first-degree murder along with two misdemeanors.
This is Lemoore’s first homicide since November 2017, officials said.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Lemoore Police Department at 559-924-9574.
