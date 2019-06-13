HANFORD — Hanford Police have arrested a suspect in the three-year-old homicide case of Eric Parker.
Officials said 26-year-old James Vargas of Hanford was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang.
On March 16, 2016, Hanford PD responded to a call of shots heard around 9:20 p.m. in the area of the 600 block of South Redington Street.
Upon arrival, officers said they located two victims of gunshot wounds and several witnesses.
One of the victims was identified as 30-year-old Eric Parker, who later died from his injuries.
Detectives figured out that the shooting was gang related, but said leads on the case soon went cold.
In May, detectives reopened this cold case homicide investigation and contacted several key witnesses and the surviving victim again, they said.
After several interviews and corroborating statements, detectives said they identified the suspect in the case as Vargas. Authorities said Vargas is a known Norteno gang member with an extensive criminal history.
Police said Vargas was booked into the Kings County Jail.
Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Ryan Tomey at 585-4725.
