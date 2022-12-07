West Hills College Lemoore was placed on lockdown Tuesday evening amid reports of shooting threats, which officials say proved to be noncredible.
Around 4:45 p.m., Lemoore police were dispatched to the campus at 555 College Ave. to investigate a report of gun threats being made to a student. On the basis of the report, the campus was placed on lockdown while officers conducted a search for the alleged suspect.
During the search, no active threat or unusual activity was discovered. According to authorities, it was determined that the subject was not on campus or within the city limits. It was also determined there was no weapon or threat to students or staff.