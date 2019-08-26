{{featured_button_text}}
LEMOORE — Officials from the Kings County Sheriff's Office arrested a man suspected for attempted homicide near Lemoore Friday. 

Officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 to the area of Santa Rosa Rancheria for a shooting investigation, according to a media release received Monday.

Detectives located four bullet holes in the exterior garage of a residence in the area.

After conducting an investigation, it was determined that 29-year-old Reynaldo Thomas had been outside shooting a handgun into the air while yelling at people in the residence, officials said.

Reynaldo then reportedly shot four rounds in the direction of a neighbor's residence, striking the side of the garage.

The garage was occupied by two residents at the time of the shooting, officials said. No one was injured in the shooting.

Detectives later served a search warrant on Reynaldo's residence and located two handguns, several types of ammunition and several spent shell casings.

Reynaldo was transported to the Kings County Jail and was booked for attempt homicide, shooting into an occupied dwelling and several other firearm related charges.  His bail was set at $780,000.00.

