CORCORAN — Two suspects from Operation Red Reaper were released from local hospitals Thursday and booked into Kings County Jail on multiple charges, according to a Corcoran Police media release.
The suspects, David Hernandez III and Freddie Quair Jr., are part of a group of nearly 100 individuals that were arrested in a multi-agency gang sweep in June.
The pair are being held on charges including home invasion robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and participation in a criminal street gang.
Hernandez is being held on $1 million bail and Quair is being held on $1.4 million bail.
