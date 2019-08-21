{{featured_button_text}}
One Rescued, Two Arrested During Human Trafficking Sting

Sheriff's Lt. Joe Torres briefs Sheriff's Deputies, investigators from the District Attorney's Office, Visalia Police, and the Tulare County Human Trafficking Taskforce at Sheriff's Headquarters on Aug. 17 regarding a human trafficking sting operation that same day.

 Teresa Douglass

Two people were arrested, one from Hanford, after law enforcement agencies conducted a human trafficking sting over the weekend.

Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit, in collaboration with investigators from the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, Visalia Police Department and the Tulare County Human Trafficking Task Force, conducted two undercover operations Saturday night.

After setting up fake advertisements on known prostitution sites and searched the web for human trafficking victims, detectives said they arrested 44-year-old Josafat Gutierrez of Hanford for soliciting an undercover officer

Kenneth Bryson, 35, of Elk Grove was also arrested for pimping and is being investigated for human trafficking, officials said.

Detectives said they also rescued an 18-year-old woman from northern California, whom they believe to be a human trafficking victim.

Anyone with information on human trafficking is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 733-6218. Anonymous information may be reported by calling or texting 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is (888) 373-7888.

