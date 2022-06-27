At 6:51 p.m. on June 18, Hanford Police were dispatched to the 10000 block of Beverly Drive for a shooting.
Upon the arrival officers located a man suffering from one gunshot wound to his leg. Allegedly, people on scene were not cooperative at first and gave officers false information about who shot the victim.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Herman Aron Flores allegedly got into an argument with the victim, pulled out a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim.
The victim retreated when Flores pulled out the handgun. Allegedly, Flores dropped the handgun and both he and the victim ran toward the handgun. However Flores was able to retrieve the handgun and then shot the victim one time on his leg, according to police officials.
Flores and an unknown male passenger fled the scene before officers arrived. Flores was positively identified as the shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Thursday, June 23, investigators from the POP unit saw Flores driving his vehicle on Beverly Drive and he was arrested, however, the handgun was not located. A search warrant was executed at Flores' residence in an attempt to locate the outstanding handgun but the gun was not found.