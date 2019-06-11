KINGS COUNTY — The Southern Parole District in Kings County recently conducted compliance searches, netting over a dozen arrests, according to officials.
Law enforcement personnel from the Hanford Parole Unit, Visalia Parole Unit #1, Corcoran State Prison, Substance Abuse Treatment Facility Prison, Kings County Probation, Kings County District Attorney’s Office, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, Hanford Police Department, Lemoore Police Department and California Parole Apprehension Team participated in the compliance searches.
The district conducted its briefing on June 6 at the Kings County Government Center and said approximately 61 peace officers participated in the operation, which included 46 comprehension searches.
Officials said the searches resulted in the arrests of 14 parolees.
They said the purpose of the compliance searches, which were were conducted in the cities of Hanford and Lemoore, was to ensure that parolees living in Kings County were in compliance with their parole conditions.
Agents said they were able to recover one shotgun, one pellet gun, one machete, drug paraphernalia, a honey-oil lab, approximately two grams of methamphetamine, stolen property and ammunition.
Several parolees were also arrested for technical violations such as possession of pornography, violation of prohibited contact with victim, use of controlled substances and possession of alcohol, officials said.
Authorities said all of the arrested parolees were booked into the Kings County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.