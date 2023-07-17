The minor decoy program operated by the Kings County Sheriff's Office, has been making an impact in reducing alcohol sales to minors, officials say.

Under the program, supervised individuals who are under 20 years old  attempt to purchase alcohol at a licensed restaurant, gas station or other licensed vendor. If the minor successfully purchases alcohol, the business and or employee who makes the sale can be held liable.

Usually, the sheriff's office will test 10 to 20 establishments during each of their operations. The most recent operation saw violations issued to the Chili’s at 119 North 12th Ave., and Pieology, at 1693 W. Lacey Blvd.

