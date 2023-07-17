The minor decoy program operated by the Kings County Sheriff's Office, has been making an impact in reducing alcohol sales to minors, officials say.
Under the program, supervised individuals who are under 20 years old attempt to purchase alcohol at a licensed restaurant, gas station or other licensed vendor. If the minor successfully purchases alcohol, the business and or employee who makes the sale can be held liable.
Usually, the sheriff's office will test 10 to 20 establishments during each of their operations. The most recent operation saw violations issued to the Chili’s at 119 North 12th Ave., and Pieology, at 1693 W. Lacey Blvd.
According to sheriff's Sergeant Andrew Mazza, who runs the program, the decoy program has been used for approximately five years. It’s funded through different annual grants, the most recent of which will last until September.
“The decoy program is fully funded through the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control,” Mazza said. “They partner with different agencies throughout the state to provide training and assistance in running different decoy operations. Their goal is to train us how to do them and for us to continue to do those programs outside of the grant funding.”
Mazza noted that to receive funding from the ABC for a decoy program, the sheriff's office has to back up their grant applications to the state with local statistics, including traffic fatalities as a result of drunk driving.
“Having this grant over the last five years has definitely proven that we have less DUIs,” Mazza said. “We also don’t have many issues, within the county, of kids statistically committing crimes under the influence. I think it’s really been beneficial.”
When the sheriff's office conducts checks on licensed alcohol establishments during minor decoy operations, individual clerks or employees who serve minors alcohol can be held personally liable.
According to Mazza, while employees are not taken to jail, they are issued a citation for a criminal misdemeanor. This means that they will still have to show up at court. The establishment will also face fines.
Mazza says knowing that law enforcement is actively monitoring establishments that give out alcohol keeps clerks and licensed businesses on their toes.
“Even within our very recent operation, I sent undercover deputies into the establishment before the deploys, and they even heard clerks and bartenders, talking about how we’re doing this grant, how we’re out there enforcing this, that they need to be careful,” Mazza said. “Even without knowing that we were in the restaurant, we hear them having that conversation. That plays a factor into them slowing down, looking at the ID and just making sure that they’re thorough in that check.”
Mazza said the department has a good working relationship with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and is grateful the sheriff’s office has continued to see funding for their decoy program.
“We have a passion for it,” Mazza said about the decoy program. “We definitely take it seriously, and we definitely use all the funding that they give us.”