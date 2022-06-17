A portion of W. Fargo Ave. was closed briefly Thursday afternoon as Hanford Police and a Kings County SWAT team responded to a call from an elderly woman who said her sons were shooting at each other.
Police later determined that the call involved a "mental episode," and no injuries were involved, according to police officials.
Nearly a dozen police vehicles responded to the call at 11:27 a.m., barricades were placed and traffic diverted around the scene at W. Fargo Avenue and Cabrillo Court.
Hanford Police called in the SWAT team, and crisis negotiators were on standby for the duration of the incident, which lasted about 45 minutes.
Officers contacted the elderly woman, who reportedly ran to a neighbor's house to have them call police, and the woman told them her son threatened to shoot her and police if they responded while she was leaving the house.
SWAT and crisis negotiators were called out while the woman continued to give information to officers, but the information began to change, according to officials, and it became apparent that the woman was having some sort of mental breakdown.
Robots were deployed in the house to search for victims, however it was determined that the house was empty, said Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever.
"It was determined that there wasn't a threat and no injuries, and the reporting party was having a mental episode," Sever said. "She was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation."