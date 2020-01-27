HANFORD — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office arrested five men Saturday after they robbed a man at gunpoint and led deputies on a long car chase that ended in the city of Parlier, officials said.
Around 4:30 p.m., KCSO deputies responded to a reported robbery that occurred near the intersection of 11th and Excelsior avenues.
The victim told deputies he had pulled over to use his cell phone when he was approached by several males who robbed him at gunpoint, taking some of his personal property.
The victim was not hurt during the robbery, officials said.
A short time later, deputies said they located the suspect vehicle in the area. When they attempted to stop vehicle, deputies said the driver failed to stop and led them on a pursuit for approximately 30 miles.
While pursuing the vehicle, Sheriff’s officials said the suspects threw several items out of the vehicle, including two semi-automatic handguns, one of which they said was confirmed stolen out of Fresno County.
The pursuit eventually concluded in the city of Parlier, where officials said five suspects were taken into custody. The suspects were identified as Sergio Gomez, 24, Jose Gomez, 23, Gemini Moreno, 19, Brian Segura-Castro, 24, and Lorenzo Diaz, 23.
Authorities said all five men were later booked into the Kings County Jail for various charges, including suspicion of robbery, possession of stolen property, weapons offenses, and felony pursuit.
