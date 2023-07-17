An unidentified man was arrested early Friday after he allegedly tried and failed to rob a visitor to Kings Canyon and Sequoia national parks at knifepoint.
Early Friday morning, park rangers were sent out to inspect a reported vehicle fire on the Generals Highway near the Giant Forest. They located the vehicle and found it completely burned.
But while rangers were inspecting the burned vehicle, they received another call about a confrontation in the park.
The National Parks Service reports that the man attempted to rob an individual and take their cellphone, keys and wallet while waving a knife and stick. When the individual refused to hand over the items, the suspect fled into the forest, prompting a search by National Park Service rangers.
Rangers discovered the Giant Forest Museum had been broken into and damaged while it was closed with no visitors inside. The National Parks Service said Friday evening they did not yet know whether the break-in and the attempted robbery were related. The Giant Forest Museum is closed until further notice.
On Saturday morning, the National Parks Service announced the man had been apprehended and arrested on undisclosed charges. The National Parks Service did not share the man’s identity or his motives.
Requests to the National Parks Service for additional comment about the incident were not immediately returned.
The investigation is ongoing and involves both the National Parks Service and the FBI. The National Parks Service recommends that anyone who was in Sequoia National Park on Friday and has information about the incident contact the National Park Service Tip Line at 888-653-0009.