Sequoia Shuttle

A shuttle travels through Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks. The shuttle is unrelated to an attempted robbery last week.

 Contributed by the National Parks Service

An unidentified man was arrested early Friday after he allegedly tried and failed to rob a visitor to Kings Canyon and Sequoia national parks at knifepoint.

Early Friday morning, park rangers were sent out to inspect a reported vehicle fire on the Generals Highway near the Giant Forest. They located the vehicle and found it completely burned.

But while rangers were inspecting the burned vehicle, they received another call about a confrontation in the park.

Tags

Recommended for you