Man leads deputies on 40-mile high speed chase

HANFORD — A man was arrested for evading law enforcement Sunday after he led Kings County Sheriff’s deputies on a 40-mile high speed chase, officials said.
Just after 8:15 p.m., Sheriff’s officials said a deputy working patrol in the area of 14th and Iona avenues, southwest of Hanford, noticed a green 1993 Honda Accord speeding and failing to stop at an intersection controlled by stop signs.
The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle based on the violations witnessed, but said the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Seferino Zamudio, refused to pull over and sped away as he turned east onto Highway 198 from 14th Avenue.
Deputies pursued Zamudio as he drove up to 85 mph on Highway 198 until eventually making a northbound turn onto 9th Avenue, where he again failed to stop at required intersections, officials said.
After reaching Grangeville Boulevard via 9 1/4 Avenue, deputies said Zamudio turned east and drove several more miles before running a red light at the Highway 43 intersection. They said he drove in the same manner at the four-way stop at Grangeville Boulevard and 6th Avenue.
Officials said the chase continued into Tulare County until it reached the town of Woodville, a small community located between Tipton and Porterville.
They said Zamudio ran from the car near the 16500 block of Fulton Street and ran through multiple back yards, causing the pursuing deputies to temporarily lose sight of him.
However, Sheriff’s officials said the Kings County Air Unit (Sky King One) was overhead and located Zamudio lying down and attempting to conceal himself. Sky King One directed deputies to Zamudio, where they said he was then taken into custody.
During a brief interview with Zamudio, deputies said he stated he had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and "took off”, fearing consequences for the open container. During the booking process, Zamudio also admitted to serving several prior prison terms, officials said.
Authorities said Zamudio was booked into the Kings County Jail and is currently being held on $195,000 bail.