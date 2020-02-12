Man leads deputies on 40-mile high speed chase

HANFORD — A man was arrested for evading law enforcement Sunday after he led Kings County Sheriff’s deputies on a 40-mile high speed chase, officials said.

Just after 8:15 p.m., Sheriff’s officials said a deputy working patrol in the area of 14th and Iona avenues, southwest of Hanford, noticed a green 1993 Honda Accord speeding and failing to stop at an intersection controlled by stop signs.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle based on the violations witnessed, but said the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Seferino Zamudio, refused to pull over and sped away as he turned east onto Highway 198 from 14th Avenue.

Deputies pursued Zamudio as he drove up to 85 mph on Highway 198 until eventually making a northbound turn onto 9th Avenue, where he again failed to stop at required intersections, officials said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After reaching Grangeville Boulevard via 9 1/4 Avenue, deputies said Zamudio turned east and drove several more miles before running a red light at the Highway 43 intersection. They said he drove in the same manner at the four-way stop at Grangeville Boulevard and 6th Avenue.