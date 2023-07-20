Jeffery Winkler, 52, has been extradited from Seattle, Washington to Kings County to face charges of possession of child sexual abuse material after Hanford Police accused him of attempting to solicit inappropriate photos from children online while posing as a Hanford talent agent.
In March, Hanford Police were contacted by special agents at the Department of Homeland Security Investigations in Fresno, after they received information that Winkler had posed as a talent agent for children with ties to Hanford. Winkler was previously convicted for possessing material involving the sexual exploitation of minors.
Hanford Police, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at a residence in Hanford, where they gained information and subsequently learned Winkler was located in Seattle.