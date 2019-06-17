STRATFORD — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Stratford man who died after trying to raft in a Kings River spillway over the weekend.
Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, the Kings County Sheriff's Office was notified that an adult male had fallen into the water in the area of the Empire weir, located in the vicinity of the South Fork Kings River near state Route 41, south of Lincoln Avenue in Stratford.
According to relative witnesses, 31-year-old Jose Luis Gomez was with a family member when he attempted to enter the spillway of the Empire weir area to ride an inflatable raft in the spillway rapids.
Officials said the spillway contained large amounts of rushing water and was flowing at a large capacity due to winter snow runoff and agriculture-related water demand.
While attempting to board the inflatable raft, the Sheriff’s Office said Gomez lost balance and fell into the spillway area of the weir and disappeared from sight.
According to family witnesses, Gomez had no life vest or other safety equipment other than a rope he was using to secure himself, and which ultimately failed, officials said.
Patrol units from the Kings County Sheriff's Office were called to the location, but said they were unable to locate Gomez.
Around 3 a.m., personnel from the Kings County Water Rescue Unit were dispatched to the area to continue the search for Gomez. Due to the dangerous waters and large area of search operations, officials said the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Water Rescue Unit was also called in to assist with search efforts.
A thorough search of the waterway was conducted by the Kings and Tulare County Sheriff's Office Dive Units, which included surface and in-water search activities.
Included as part of the search efforts was the Kings County Sheriff's Office UAV (drone), which was successful in locating a deceased male subject matching Gomez’s description around 12:30 p.m. in the canal portion the Empire weir, located approximately 1/8 of a mile southeast of the area where Gomez had fallen into the water.
Upon locating the body, it was positively identified as Gomez. His family has since been notified.
At this time, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said there are no other factors involved other than accidental.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.