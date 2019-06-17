{{featured_button_text}}
Lemoore Police Department
File Photo

LEMOORE — The Lemoore Police Department is seeking information about a shooting Sunday night that killed one man.

Around 10:20 p.m., Lemoore Police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Avocado Drive for a report of gunshots and a disturbance involving several subjects and at least two vehicles.

Officials said an officer happened to be in the area at the time of the call and heard gunshots coming from the vicinity of the 900 block of Avocado Drive.

A traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the area at the time of the call was conducted and a victim of a single gunshot wound to the torso area was located within the vehicle, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where authorities said he later died. The identity of victim is not being released at this time.

This case is currently under investigation. If anyone has information regarding this case, call the Lemoore Police Department at 924-9574.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

News Reporter

News reporter for The Sentinel

Load comments