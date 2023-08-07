Hanford Police have arrested Erin Sutton after claiming Sutton was found on an Amtrak train with two loaded handguns and multiple high capacity magazines.
The police say Sutton was a convicted felon and banned from possessing a firearm or ammunition with a no bail warrant out of Los Angeles County. Police arrested Sutton on Aug. 3 after receiving a call from Amtrak Police reporting a male on a train headed towards Hanford who possessed firearms.
Amtrak Police advised their Hanford counterparts that an anonymous tip informed them that Sutton had boarded the train in Fresno and could possibly harm himself. Hanford Police say they located Sutton in a specific train car and took him into custody, where he was interviewed, transported and booked into Kings County Jail on charges related to possession of a firearm.