On Feb, 28 at 2:01 p.m., a Kings County sheriff's deputy patrolling the rural area of 16th Avenue and Laurel Avenue spotted a Ford Escape with multiple mechanical violations.
After making a traffic stop on the Ford, the deputy contacted the female driver, who was not identified, and a male passenger who was later identified as Fernando Ybarra.
Deputies conducted a pat-down search of Ybarra and reportedly located a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun in his waistband. Further investigation showed the weapon was stolen out of Ohio.
Ybarra was arrested at the scene, and it was later discovered that he had lied about his name to deputies. He allegedly used his brother's name to hide the fact he was on post release community supervision and had been convicted of four felony charges between the years of 2015 and 2021.
Ybarra had prior convictions including felony evading, transportation of a controlled substance, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and felony evading and transportation of a controlled substance.
Upon a more extensive search of Ybarra deputies reportedly located 4.4 grams of methamphetamine and a smoking device in his right pocket.
Ybarra was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, false impersonation of another, carrying a concealed weapon on his person and vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of drugs with a loaded firearm.
He is being held on $140,000 bail.