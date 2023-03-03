Kings County Sheriffs

Weapon found by Kings County deputies at the scene.

 Contributed

On Feb, 28 at 2:01 p.m., a Kings County sheriff's deputy patrolling the rural area of 16th Avenue and Laurel Avenue spotted a Ford Escape with multiple mechanical violations.

After making a traffic stop on the Ford, the deputy contacted the female driver, who was not identified, and a male passenger who was later identified as Fernando Ybarra.

Deputies conducted a pat-down search of Ybarra and reportedly located a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun in his waistband. Further investigation showed the weapon was stolen out of Ohio.

Recommended for you