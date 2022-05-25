A horse that was reported stolen was reunited with its owner and an arrest was made after the horse was located in Laton, according to officials.
At 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, a Kings County deputy was dispatched to the 15000 block of Grangeville Boulevard to investigate the theft of a horse. The victim explained his horse Trigger had been stolen from the property and authorities discovered the fence surrounding the property had been cut. Shoe impressions and horse tracks indicated that was the area that the horse had been taken from.
The Rural Crimes Task Force took over the investigation and released a public information request to help locate the missing horse on Kings County Sheriff's Office social media outlets. A short time later, a tip was received by phone that indicated Trigger was possibly at an address in Laton, a town in Fresno County.
Upon arrival the RCTF found Trigger on the property, and the victim was able to identify the horse. Standing near Trigger was Miguel Arellano, who reportedly admitted to the theft, claiming that he had owned the horse two years prior when he had been stolen and was "simply getting his horse back."
Arellano was arrested and during a search of his person, methamphetamine was reportedly located in his wallet. Arellano was booked into the Kings County Jail on the charges of grand theft, vandalism and possession of a controlled substance. His bail was set to $20,000.