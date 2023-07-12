The Kings County Sheriff's Office reportedly arrested suspect Angel Quintero in Corcoran on Saturday, July 8 on charges including resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon, spousal abuse and elder abuse.
The sheriff's office says deputies assisted Corcoran Police in searching for Quintero in the 1100 block of Jepsen Avenue in Corcoran. Quintero had previously run from police after the sheriff's office says he was wanted for using a knife during an assault.
After finding Quintero in the backyard of a Corcoran residence, deputies ordered him to leave using a sound system. Quintero refused, at which point a K-9 deputy approached Quintero to get him out of his hiding place. Quintero again refused, at which point K-9 Willie was deployed, biting Quintero on the forearm and pulling him from his hiding place.