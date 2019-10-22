LEMOORE — Lemoore Police arrested a man Tuesday after officers found him trespassing on a school site and refused to leave, department officials said.
Around 11:30 a.m., LPD officers were at a school in the 400 block of Marsh Drive to conduct a presentation to the students for Red Ribbon Week.
During the presentation, police said an adult male came onto the campus. Officers said they contacted the man, later identified as 22-year-old Ezequiel Walthing Jr. of Lemoore, and determined he was not supposed to be on the campus.
Officers said they asked Walthing to leave the campus numerous times, but he refused. They attempted to detain him for suspicion of trespassing, but said Walthing resisted the officers.
A short struggle ensued, after which Walthing was taken into custody, police said. Officials said no one was injured in the incident.
Authorities said Walthing was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of trespassing on school grounds and resisting an officer.
With the best interests of the students in mind, officials said the rest of the presentation was canceled.
