HANFORD — Hanford Police have arrested a man for allegedly soliciting a minor at a park, department officials said.
On Wednesday, officials said an HPD School Resource Officer received information from a female student regarding an adult male who may have contacted her in an inappropriate manner.
The girl disclosed to the officer that the man had solicited her for sexual acts and nude photos while at the Earl F. Johnson Park in Hanford. The girl provided the officer with a vehicle description as well as a description of the man.
HPD investigators said they were able to identify the man as 39-year-old Christopher James Rios and located him in his vehicle on Thursday within the 800 Block of East Malone Street in Hanford.
Police said Rios was subsequently arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of contacting a minor with intent to commit a felony. Authorities said Rios was booked into the Kings County Jail and his bail was set at $50,000.
