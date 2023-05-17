Kings County deputies reported to the 16000 block of Yokut Court on May 13, for reports of a subject named Lennie Ignacio, who had allegedly brandished a handgun on the Santa Rosa Rancheria, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
Ignacio was standing next to a man identified as Robert Martinez, near a red Dodge Journey and a Black Honda Pilot. Martinez took off in the Honda Pilot upon seeing the deputies, according to the report.
Martinez had a no bail felony warrant issued for his arrest, and a deputy also saw what he thought was a handgun in his hand when he got into the Honda, according to the report.
Authorities reportedly pursued Martinez, but lost him because of his dangerous driving. A Sheriff’s spokesperson could not be reached to clarify whether Martinez remains at large.
According to the release, the sheriff’s office recommended to the District Attorney's Office that charges of evading a peace officer and resisting arrest be filed against Martinez.
Deputies located Ignacio shortly afterwards, riding in the front passenger seat of the Dodge Journey. A criminal history report on Ignacio showed he was on post release community supervision and had prior felony convictions for evading a police officer and being convicted as a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the report.
Ignacio had been sentenced to four years in prison in 2021. Deputies subsequently conducted a traffic stop on the Journey and reportedly discovered a loaded, 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine and no serial numbers.
Ignacio was also reportedly found to be under the influence of methamphetamine, of which 0.7 grams was found in his pocket. Ignacio was subsequently arrested and booked into Kings County Jail on charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of an untraceable firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. Bail for Ignacio was set at $95,000.