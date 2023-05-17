Kings County deputies reported to the 16000 block of Yokut Court on May 13, for reports of a subject named Lennie Ignacio, who had allegedly brandished a handgun on the Santa Rosa Rancheria, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Ignacio was standing next to a man identified as Robert Martinez, near a red Dodge Journey and a Black Honda Pilot. Martinez took off in the Honda Pilot upon seeing the deputies, according to the report.

Martinez had a no bail felony warrant issued for his arrest, and a deputy also saw what he thought was a handgun in his hand when he got into the Honda, according to the report.

