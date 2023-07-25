A man was arrested in connection to a pair of separate crimes after crashing his vehicle into a vineyard, according to the Kings County Sherriff's Office.
At about 4 a.m. Thursday, July 13, a Kings County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to the Kit Carson Union Elementary School in rural Kings County to investigate damage to a school vehicle.
The deputy was shown surveillance footage allegedly showing a man damaging a Ford F-150 truck owned by the school as well as the school's parking lot.
On the morning of Thursday, July 20, a deputy was dispatched to the 9100 Block of Niles Avenue in Corcoran to investigate a report of an unwanted male on the caller's property. A male subject had driven his pickup truck into a grape vineyard, according to authorities.
Corcoran Police Department also responded and arrived on scene prior to the deputy, detaining the suspect. When the deputy arrived, he reportedly identified the suspect as the same person in the surveillance video from Kit Carson Union Elementary School.
The male was identified as 35-year-old Luis Ceron, according to authorities.
Ceron was reportedly driving an older Toyota pickup truck with no license plates. However, The VIN number was located and upon running a registration check, the truck was confirmed to be registered to the suspect, authorities stated. The Toyota was black but had a white driver’s side door and white hood which made the truck easily identifiable, according to authorities.
The deputy recontacted Kit Carson personnel to have them review additional surveillance video from the outside of the school at the time of the theft. A black pickup truck with a white door and hood was seen in the video driving around the outside of the school at the time of the initial crime, according to authorities who added that the truck in the video matched the truck registered to the suspect.
Ceron was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail on the charges of felony vandalism, trespassing and theft. His bail was set at $40,000.