truck
Buy Now

A truck registered to a man who was arrested in connection to a pair of recent crimes is shown. 

 Kings County Sheriff's Office, Contributed

A man was arrested in connection to a pair of separate crimes after crashing his vehicle into a vineyard, according to the Kings County Sherriff's Office. 

At about 4 a.m. Thursday, July 13, a Kings County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to the Kit Carson Union Elementary School in rural Kings County to investigate damage to a school vehicle.

The deputy was shown surveillance footage allegedly showing a man damaging a Ford F-150 truck owned by the school as well as the school's parking lot. 

Tags

Recommended for you