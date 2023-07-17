Hanford Police have arrested 25-year-old Visalia resident Fabian Herrera for driving under the influence after police say he crashed a white Hyundai Veloster into a Hanford residence on Plum Lane.
Early Monday morning, Hanford officers were dispatched to reports of a loud crash near the downstairs area of a residence and a report that a vehicle had collided with the resident's home. The homeowner did not know who the driver was.
Police discovered the totaled Hyundai crashed into the front of the residence, with substantial damage to the residence including a pillar that was destroyed and a shattered window. The entire front wall of the residence was also pushed in.