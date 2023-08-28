The Kings County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jake Vazquez on charges of auto theft, evading a peace officer, evading a person while driving the wrong way, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.
The Sheriff's Office said in a recent press release that a Kings County Sheriff’s Office deputy identified to stop a white Yukon that had been stolen in Lemoore. The driver, who the Sheriff’s Office said was later identified as Vazquez, refused to pull over before a pursuit occurred.
The Yukon’s driver sped at over 90 miles per hour, drove in the opposite lane of travel and passed other vehicles within an intersection, authorities said. After the Yukon turned into into a canal bank, the deputy following the vehicle was forced to slow down because of muddy conditions. A few minutes later, the deputy found the Yukon stopped with a driver’s door opened, reportedly.