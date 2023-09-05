The Kings County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Isac Palacios on charges of evading a peace officer, resisting an executive officer, harming a peace officer animal, driving under the influence and hit and run after a vehicle chase on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The Sheriff's Office said in a recent press release that a deputy saw Palacios drive recklessly in a Ford Expedition. After the car refused to pull over for a traffic stop, the vehicle made a U-turn on Highway 43, forcing nearby vehicles to slow down to prevent a collision before blowing through the red light at Highway 43 and Grangeville Boulevard, according to the report.
The Sheriff's Office said that Palacios subsequently drove in circles around the gas pumps at a Shell gas station on 10th Avenue and Grangeville Boulevard before driving back onto 10th Avenue and nearly hitting a pedestrian.
Palacios drove behind a shop near a residence on the 8000 block of Grangeville Boulevard, the release stated. The Sheriff's Office said Palacios refused to surrender and entered a fighting stance while cursing at authorities, having exited the vehicle. K-9 Nico was deployed to apprehend Palacios, but was grabbed on the collar and punched in the head several times, according to the report.
As of Friday night, the Sheriff's Office reported that the dog was being evaluated at a local veterinarian's office.
Sheriff's deputies and Hanford officers rushed in and subsequently placed Palacios into handcuffs. The Sheriff's Office said it located a knife on the ground of the encounter and that Palacios told a booking deputy that he would have murdered law enforcement with the knife if he had a chance.
He was subsequently booked into Kings County Jail with a bail of $90,000. Palacios had prior convictions for driving hit and run, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and probation violations.