The Kings County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Isac Palacios on charges of evading a peace officer, resisting an executive officer, harming a peace officer animal, driving under the influence and hit and run after a vehicle chase on Tuesday, Aug. 29. 

The Sheriff's Office said in a recent press release that a deputy saw Palacios drive recklessly in a Ford Expedition. After the car refused to pull over for a traffic stop, the vehicle made a U-turn on Highway 43, forcing nearby vehicles to slow down to prevent a collision before blowing through the red light at Highway 43 and Grangeville Boulevard, according to the report.

The Sheriff's Office said that Palacios subsequently drove in circles around the gas pumps at a Shell gas station on 10th Avenue and Grangeville Boulevard before driving back onto 10th Avenue and nearly hitting a pedestrian. 

