Robert Leanos

Robert Leanos

 Contributed by Kings County Sheriff's Office

Kings County deputies have arrested 27-year-old Robert Leanos on outstanding warrants for criminal threats, resisting arrest, auto theft, kidnapping, intimidating a witness and more after a motorcycle chase of over 115 miles per hour, according to the sheriff's office.

A deputy encountered a black Yamaha motorcycle, which was driven by Leanos, and attempted to make a traffic stop for a speeding violation, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy drove his vehicle at around 115 miles per hour but was still losing ground on the motorcycle. The subsequent chase lasted for several miles, with the driver of the motorcycle ignoring stop signs and driving in the opposite lane of traffic at one point.

Tags

Recommended for you