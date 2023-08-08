Kings County deputies have arrested 27-year-old Robert Leanos on outstanding warrants for criminal threats, resisting arrest, auto theft, kidnapping, intimidating a witness and more after a motorcycle chase of over 115 miles per hour, according to the sheriff's office.
A deputy encountered a black Yamaha motorcycle, which was driven by Leanos, and attempted to make a traffic stop for a speeding violation, according to the sheriff's office.
The deputy drove his vehicle at around 115 miles per hour but was still losing ground on the motorcycle. The subsequent chase lasted for several miles, with the driver of the motorcycle ignoring stop signs and driving in the opposite lane of traffic at one point.
The motorcycle drove into an orchard near the 15500 block of 16th Avenue, where the deputy reportedly lost sight of the motorcycle. A perimeter was established near the last sighting.
The sheriff’s office said a check on the Yamaha motorcycle Leanos was driving revealed it was stolen. With the help of a Kings County air unit and a Lemoore Police Department K-9, Leanos was located approximately 50 yards away from the stolen bike in a group of bushes and was arrested.
Leanos had multiple warrants from Fresno and Kings County, including charges of carjacking, criminal threats, kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness and vandalism.
After new charges were added for evading, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property and auto theft, Leanos was booked into Kings County Jail with a bail of $1.8 million dollars.