Around 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan 25, the Hanford Police Department was notified of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.
Officers were dispatched to W. Sixth Street and S. Phillips Street where witnesses reportedly observed a blue vehicle fleeing the area after the collision.
When officers arrived they located 18-year-old Hanford resident Ethan Valdez, who was suffering from moderate injuries to his lower body. He was transported to Kaweah Delta where he underwent surgery for his injuries.
A video was located by officers showing an unknown make or model blue, two-door convertible striking the bicyclist and narrowly missing a pedestrian nearby. The vehicle then reportedly fled westbound on W. Sixth Street.
The City of Hanford recently installed Flock ALPR (Automated License Plate Reader) cameras within the city which officers were able to utilize in searching for the car involved in the collision.
After obtaining the license plate from the Flock system officers were able to track down the location of the residence to which the car was registered. Deputies with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office went to the owner’s residence and successfully located the vehicle and the driver.
The driver was identified as 25-year-old Lemoore resident Melissa Contreras. Contreras was interviewed and booked into the Kings County Jail for a violation of California Vehicle Code 20001(A).