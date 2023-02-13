Around 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan 25, the Hanford Police Department was notified of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Officers were dispatched to W. Sixth Street and S. Phillips Street where witnesses reportedly observed a blue vehicle fleeing the area after the collision.

When officers arrived they located 18-year-old Hanford resident Ethan Valdez, who was suffering from moderate injuries to his lower body. He was transported to Kaweah Delta where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

