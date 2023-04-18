In the days following the April 14 arrest of a student with a gun on the Lemoore High School campus, police have received an increase in the number of calls from students and parents regarding rumors about another possible incident, according to officials.
According to Lemoore Police officials, school officers and Lemoore High School staff have interviewed several students regarding the possible threat.
Police have not established any credible evidence to support the rumors, according to the police department.
Department officials said they take the threats seriously, however, and out of an abundance of caution will have an increased presence in and around the school throughout the week.
On April 14 Lemoore High School was placed on lockdown, after the administration received reports of a possible gun on campus.
School officials contacted police about a student possibly in possession of a firearm about 8:41 a.m. When officers arrived, they reportedly recovered a .22 caliber pistol and arrested the student in possession of the firearm.
Anyone with information about the April 14 incident is encouraged to call the Lemoore Police Department at (559) 924-9574.