In the days following the April 14 arrest of a student with a gun on the Lemoore High School campus, police have received an increase in the number of calls from students and parents regarding rumors about another possible incident, according to officials.

According to Lemoore Police officials, school officers and Lemoore High School staff have interviewed several students regarding the possible threat.

Police have not established any credible evidence to support the rumors, according to the police department.

