A Lemoore police officer reportedly discovered illegal narcotics, narcotic paraphernalia, several burglary tools, and two catalytic converters with fresh cuts on each side in a car belonging to 22-year-old Bakersfield resident Cristian Luevano.
Luevano was unlicensed and on probation. Two other Bakersfield residents, 32-year-old Rafael Lazaro and 39-year-old Fernando Estrada, were also in the car at the time the Lemoore officer conducted a May 12 traffic stop on Luevano's vehicle near the intersection of S. 19th Avenue and Highway 198.
Luevano, Lazaro and Estrada had multiple warrants in Los Angeles County and Kern County, according to Lemoore Police.