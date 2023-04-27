In the wake of an April 14 incident in which the Lemoore Police Department confiscated a .22 caliber pistol from a student at Lemoore High School, the school is updating safety procedures, and students and parents should feel safe, school Principal Rodney Brumit said this week.

The school was locked down for approximately 40 minutes while officers searched for the reported weapon, according to Brumit, who said that despite the incident, parents can and should feel safe sending their kids to school.

“We take this very seriously,” Brumit said. “We’re updating our lockdown procedures, our safety procedures. We talk about mental health. We’ve had a lot of lessons on mental health this year. We’ve had a lot of lessons on if you see something, say something.”

