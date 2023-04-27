In the wake of an April 14 incident in which the Lemoore Police Department confiscated a .22 caliber pistol from a student at Lemoore High School, the school is updating safety procedures, and students and parents should feel safe, school Principal Rodney Brumit said this week.
The school was locked down for approximately 40 minutes while officers searched for the reported weapon, according to Brumit, who said that despite the incident, parents can and should feel safe sending their kids to school.
“We take this very seriously,” Brumit said. “We’re updating our lockdown procedures, our safety procedures. We talk about mental health. We’ve had a lot of lessons on mental health this year. We’ve had a lot of lessons on if you see something, say something.”
Ongoing training
According to Lemoore Police Lieutenant Alvaro Santos, Police conduct annual shooter response trainings, work with principals directly to create response plans and have recently developed a new model to answer critical incidents at local schools.
“The safety of their students and their kids is our priority, and we don’t take that lightly,” Santos said. “We prepare for the worst and hope for the best. We’re learning. There have been other incidents that have happened across the country that we study and we learn from.”
Lemoore Police said after the incident that law enforcement officers used the school’s surveillance cameras to identify the suspect and successfully confiscate the firearm.
“We have about 60 high-definition cameras around campus,” Brumit said. “We have a very strong software system that we utilize that allows us to, like CSI, zoom in on individual faces.”
A full-time Lemoore Police officer is assigned to be at the high school when school is in session, and according to Santos, his entire shift took only a minute or two to get to campus on April 14.
“In two minutes, you already had four to six police officers on-site,” Santos said. “Then, once the whole investigation progressed, we had Kings County Sheriff’s Office on-site, we had a Major Crimes Team on-site, we had DA’s Office investigators on-site. It tells you that this whole county is extremely committed to the safety of the students. By the time the incident was concluded, there must have been about 40 officers on-site.”
An ongoing investigation
Santos said he cannot comment much on the firearm incident itself, because the investigation is ongoing, but said that the investigation so far has shown the individual who brought the firearm to campus had no intention of becoming an active shooter.
“I can’t remember the last time we found a firearm on campus, not off the top of my head, certainly, at least not the last year, the last year and a half,” Santos said. “As a department, we work very well with the schools. The schools, especially Lemoore High School, they do a very good job keeping their kids safe and keeping tabs on their students over there.”
After the firearm was confiscated from the student, Lemoore Police announced they would be in and out of the school throughout the following week. According to Brumit, the week after the firearm was brought on campus also offered a chance for students to seek counseling.
A safe space for students
“The other thing we did for our students is we have school psychologists, our counselors, we have our social workers, and we set up a safe space for them, for any student to do drop-ins,” Brumit said. “We did that all last week and extended it to the first part of this week too.”
Brumit said annual climate surveys show Lemoore High School does a good job of making sure students feel like someone on campus cares about them. He added that the school has a lot of extracurricular activities and resources for students that exhibit problems with mental health.
“A common theme for students that do commit these kinds of crimes is that they feel like they’re isolated, they don’t belong, they don’t feel like they’re a part of something,” Brumit said. “One of the things that we do a very good job of is making sure our students have a place to belong.”
Brumit said the school also works with Police to call parents and conduct home visits when necessary.
“Our officers take every single threat extremely seriously, even rumors,” Santos said. “We had rumors coming out right after this incident, but we investigated every single one. I can’t tell you how many times that our school officers have been called in the middle of the night because they heard of a rumor. They come in, and they investigate it just to make sure that is in fact a rumor.”
Brumit said the school has not had a lot of formal discussions about adding security features and metal detectors in particular to the campus, but pointed out that many California schools were very open in nature. Lemoore High School itself has four or five gates open for students to enter in the morning.
“You never say never,” Brumit said. “Twenty years ago, if you said we were going to put a fence around Lemoore High School, the people in the community would have said that we don’t want that, but we have a fence now.”