A Lemoore High School student was arrested Friday morning after reports of a gun on campus, and a .22 caliber pistol was recovered by police after the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, according to the Lemoore Police Department.
Around 8:41 a.m. Lemoore High School officials contacted Police about a student possibly in possession of a firearm, according to a police spokesperson.
Officers arrived at the scene within minutes, and with the help of the administration, began to investigate the incident.
After reviewing school surveillance videos, officers were able to identify a suspect and the school was placed on lockdown while officers searched for the individual.
Officers located the suspect in class, took him into custody, and reportedly located the .22 caliber pistol in his possession.
The male juvenile was arrested and booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center.
The lockdown lasted for about 30 minutes, and no injuries were reported, according to the police spokesperson.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Lemoore Police Department at 559-924-9574.