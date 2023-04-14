A Lemoore High School student was arrested Friday morning after reports of a gun on campus, and a .22 caliber pistol was recovered by police after the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

Around 8:41 a.m. Lemoore High School officials contacted Police about a student possibly in possession of a firearm, according to a police spokesperson.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes, and with the help of the administration, began to investigate the incident.

Tags

Recommended for you