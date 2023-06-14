Alton McKneely

Akers Elementary School instructional aide Alton McKneely has been arrested on charges including lewd or lascivious acts against a child under 14 years-old.

 Photo from the Kings County Sheriff's Office

Alton McKneely, an instructional aide at Akers Elementary school since February 2022, was arrested June 2 on misdemeanor and felony charges related to inappropriately touching an 8 year-old female student, according to the Kings County's Sheriff's Office. 

Court records from Kings County Superior Court show McKneely was arrested on three felony charges for lewd or lascivious acts against a child under 14 years-old, one misdemeanor charge of annoying a child and one misdemeanor charge of destroying evidence. His bail was set at $50,000.  

Central Union Elementary School District, which oversees the school located on base at Naval Air Station Lemoore, placed McKneely on an administrative leave of absence after his arrest. It is unclear whether McKneely will receive pay.

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you