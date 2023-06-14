Alton McKneely, an instructional aide at Akers Elementary school since February 2022, was arrested June 2 on misdemeanor and felony charges related to inappropriately touching an 8 year-old female student, according to the Kings County's Sheriff's Office.
Court records from Kings County Superior Court show McKneely was arrested on three felony charges for lewd or lascivious acts against a child under 14 years-old, one misdemeanor charge of annoying a child and one misdemeanor charge of destroying evidence. His bail was set at $50,000.
Central Union Elementary School District, which oversees the school located on base at Naval Air Station Lemoore, placed McKneely on an administrative leave of absence after his arrest. It is unclear whether McKneely will receive pay.
A district press release sent out to Akers Elementary student parents on Tuesday, following a request for comment from the Sentinel, reads:
"The District encourages both students and staff to report any perceived misconduct by an employee. To that end, the District encourages any individual with additional information regarding this matter to immediately report it to the District and the Kings County Sheriff's Department."
"The District takes this situation very seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this matter," the statement continues. "While the District understands the community's need and desire for more information, the law prohibits the District from sharing details of an ongoing investigation."
District Personnel Analyst Traci Fullerton, after sharing the release with the Sentinel, directed any further questions about the case to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.
McKneely's arrest sparked an outpouring of parent comments on social media, one of the commenters being Kirsten Kieffaber. She said her children attend the school but were not assaulted by McKneely.
Kieffaber told the Sentinel last week that alarm bells went off after she witnessed McKneely’s behavior the first time she met him a year ago.
“In my very first interaction with him, I walked up to pick up my kids from school and he was standing in front of the school with his arm around my daughter,” said Kieffaber. “I went to say hi, because he's a teacher or something, and he booked it. He didn't say a word to me.”
Kieffaber advised other parents to be the advocates their children need to be safe.
“Your gut doesn’t lie,” Kieffaber said. “If something feels off, be that advocate for your kids, even if you’re the crazy mom of the school.”
Kieffaber said a school administrator told her children not to hold hands with McKneely and to watch their behavior around him months prior to his arrest. She called for more communication from Akers Elementary about the arrest and information about would be done differently in the future.
Kieffaber, who lives on base, said she is considering a new school for her kids.
“It would be a fight to go somewhere else, and I imagine there's probably a lot of people exploring that option of pulling their kids out,” Kieffaber said. “Just pulling my kids out doesn't feel like an option that's in their best interest either, but their safety's number one.”
The Kings County Sheriff’s Office said the school's resource officer started investigating McKneely before handing the investigation over to sheriff's detectives.
After taking McKneely into custody at his home, detectives seized several laptops, external hard drives and other items at McKneely’s residence, according to officials.
Sheriff’s Office detectives are working with the FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force on the case.
Parents who believe their child could have been a victim are encouraged to call the King’s County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 852-4627.