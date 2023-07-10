The Kings County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Miguel Cervantes Aguiniga and 45-year-old Humberto Campos on charges related to auto theft and possession of stolen property on July 4.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Grangeville Boulevard after a property owner, who was not at home, said they could see people trespassing on the property and breaking into the on-site garage.
Deputies arrived and detained Aguiniga and Campos. Deputies determined both had stolen towing chains from inside the garage to steal a 1970s Ford truck, according to the sheriff's office. A subsequent search led them to discover a small amount of methamphetamine in Aguiniga's possession.