Kings County deputies were dispatched to the Tachi Palace on Saturday at 10:04 p.m. to investigate a subject who was allegedly making threats while holding a handgun, according to officials.
The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Timothy Jeff, was reported to be pointing the handgun at a driver in a red pickup truck and as having approached other vehicles with the weapon.
Jeff was reported to be on post release community supervision with a long criminal record that dates back to 1998.
When a deputy arrived at the scene they reportedly spotted Jeff, approached him and ordered him to stop and show his hands.
Jeff reportedly refused to comply and ran toward the parking lot exit on Jersey Avenue where he turned and ran east.
While the suspect ran he allegedly pointed the handgun at the deputy and fired one round. The deputy, who was 20 to 25 yards behind Jeff, heard the shot and saw the muzzle flash as the gun was fired, according to officials.
During the pursuit, a second deputy arrived in a patrol car and drove between Jeff and the deputy chasing him on foot.
Jeff reportedly fired a second round toward the deputies as he continued to flee on foot.
Deputies reported that when Jeff reached the intersection of Jersey and 17th Avenue, he took shelter behind a car that was stopped at a stop sign.
The still-armed suspect then appeared to try to gain access to the vehicle, according to reports, while the intersection was occupied by several other cars.
A third deputy arrived on the scene, according to officials, and they approached the suspect on foot, ordering him to drop the gun and surrender.
Deputies reported that Jeff refused to comply with the demands and Jeff was shot by a deputy and fell to the ground, where he was taken into custody and immediately provided with medical aid. He was transported to an area hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.
Deputies located a revolver which was turned over to detectives, who took over the investigation. After inspection of the firearm, it was determined the cylinder had two spent shell casings and four that had not been fired, according to officials.
Jeff will be booked into the Kings County Jail on an attempted murder charge along with a host of other charges once he is released from the hospital, according to officials.
“The deputies at the scene were in great danger, having someone shoot at you can be frightening. You really can’t get any more dangerous than having someone shooting at you,” said Sgt. Nate Ferrier, sheriff’s office public information officer.
Jeff’s previous convictions reportedly include multiple evading a peace officer convictions, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, multiple drunk driving convictions, under the influence of a controlled substance, drunk driving causing a bodily injury and multiple possession of a controlled substance in county jail or prison convictions.