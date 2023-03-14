Kings County deputies were dispatched to the Tachi Palace on Saturday at 10:04 p.m. to investigate a subject who was allegedly making threats while holding a handgun, according to officials.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Timothy Jeff, was reported to be pointing the handgun at a driver in a red pickup truck and as having approached other vehicles with the weapon.

Jeff was reported to be on post release community supervision with a long criminal record that dates back to 1998.

