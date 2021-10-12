A man was arrested Friday in Hanford on a series of warrants, leading to further charges, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release by Sgt. Nate Ferrier, public information officer for the Kings County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Friday at around 11:08 p.m., when a deputy spotted a grey Chevrolet pickup in the area of 12th Avenue and Highway 198 in Hanford. The Deputy recognized Jerry Rice who was the driver of the pickup, according to the report.
The deputy ran a records check on Rice and learned he had three active Kings County warrants issued for his arrest. The charges included being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, being under the influence of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended driver’s license. The total bail was $176,000.
The deputy made a traffic enforcement stop on the Chevrolet and arrested Rice on his warrants. During the investigation, it was confirmed that Rice was driving with a suspended driver’s license and his pickup was impounded, according to authorities.
Prior to towing the pickup, an inventory search was completed. While taking inventory, deputies reportedly located approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine, several hypodermic needles and 17 unspent shotgun rounds. It was confirmed though Kings County Records, that Rice was a convicted felon and was banned from possession of ammunition.
Rice was booked into Kings County Jail on the three warrants, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $206,000.
