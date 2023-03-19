Tommy Medina

Tommy Medina

 Contributed

The Kings County District Attorney's office recently won a trial involving a sexual assault case, with Deputy District Attorney Stephen H. Curd at the helm.

On Thursday, March 16, a Kings County jury convicted Tommy Medina, 44, of 15 counts of lewd and lascivious acts of rape.

The jury also found the special allegation that Medina has multiple victims to be true during the trial.

Tags

Recommended for you