The Kings County District Attorney's office recently won a trial involving a sexual assault case, with Deputy District Attorney Stephen H. Curd at the helm.
On Thursday, March 16, a Kings County jury convicted Tommy Medina, 44, of 15 counts of lewd and lascivious acts of rape.
The jury also found the special allegation that Medina has multiple victims to be true during the trial.
Curd presented evidence that Medina started molesting three of his female relatives when they turned 12.
It was reported during the trial that Medina had allegedly progressed to raping two of his three victims a few years later.
Medina is now facing a maximum sentence of 218 years to life.
His sentencing has been scheduled for April 13 in Department 5, in front of Judge Kathy Ciuffini.
The case was investigated by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the lead detective was Seth Vierra.