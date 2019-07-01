ARMONA — Three local SWAT deputies were injured Saturday evening while responding to a domestic violence related call, Kings County Sheriff's authorities said in a press release.
Deputies were dispatched to the 14200 block of Christopher Street in Armona around 6:40 p.m., where they said they found the victim outside the residence.
The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Timothy Jerel Wilson, was still inside and refused to come out.
SWAT was initiated and almost three hours after the original call, officials said Wilson exited the house.
While resisting arrest, Wilson inflicted minor injuries on three deputies, authorities said.
All three were treated and released from a local hospital.
Wilson was booked into Kings County Jail on four felony charges: domestic violence, terrorist threats, resisting an executive officer with force or violence and resisting arrest causing serious bodily injury. His bail was at $125,000 as of Monday morning.
