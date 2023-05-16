The director of the Kings County District Attorney Victim Witness Program, Julia Patino, was arrested May 10 and issued a citation for "crime against revenue and property of this state," according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.
Patino, who allegedly misused a county credit card and equipment, was arrested after detectives executed a search warrant at her Visalia residence.
The arrest stemmed from an ongoing investigation that began Feb. 16 when, according to Sheriff's officials, their office met with Kings County District Attorney Sarah Hacker after she took office in January.
Officials noted that Hacker had offered informal meetings with employees after she took office to establish relationships and learn about their particular office procedures.
Hacker was reportedly told by an employee during one of those meetings that Patino had allegedly taken a generator purchased with taxpayer funds to her residence and had been using it for personal camping trips in her travel trailer with her family.
“Because our office has a conflict in this case I'm going to be referring the case to the Attorney General's office for their review,” Hacker said, when asked for comment.
Patino initially denied having possession of the generator, but when confronted she admitted to having it and stated, “Yes, I forgot, and the only reason it was there was to run fuel through it,” according to detectives.
Witnesses informed detectives that Patino had taken the generator on a camping trip, during which she was also allowing improper access and use of her Kings County District Attorney’s Office computer by family members.
Patino turned the generator over to employees of the District Attorney's Office and it was discovered that the generator had 74 hours of use on the meter, according to officials. Detectives have concluded that the 74 hours of use was more than merely running fuel through it and that it had, in fact, never been used at work for work-related events.
Detectives also noted in their investigation report that Patino used her county-issued credit card at Costco, using her personal Costco membership, and coded the generator purchase to grant funds intended for a mobile crisis trailer.
Additionally, detectives reportedly discovered Patino had multiple credit card charges on the county card from Costco and Amazon totaling $19,958.94. Detectives learned the Amazon purchases had been made through Patino's personal Amazon account and those purchases were delivered to her home in Visalia.
With the cooperation of employees in the DA's office, detectives have been able to account for many of the items Patino purchased, according to officials. However, the inventory is not 100% accounted for and detectives believe Patino is in possession of the items.
The missing items are 72 boxes of Kleenex, 2 dog baths, 3 men’s grooming kits, 1 six-foot folding bench, 6 easel pads (pack of 2), 5 tablecloths 4 foot in length and 2 stainless dog bowls, according to officials.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking witnesses who have information about the case to contact Kings County Sheriff's detectives at (559) 852-4627.