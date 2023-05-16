The director of the Kings County District Attorney Victim Witness Program, Julia Patino, was arrested May 10 and issued a citation for "crime against revenue and property of this state," according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

Patino, who allegedly misused a county credit card and equipment, was arrested after detectives executed a search warrant at her Visalia residence.

The arrest stemmed from an ongoing investigation that began Feb. 16 when, according to Sheriff's officials, their office met with Kings County District Attorney Sarah Hacker after she took office in January.

