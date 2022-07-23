The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Marlon Ernesto Rivaschavez, 26. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Jose Antonio Avalos Guillen, 33. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, DUI alcohol, reckless driving: highway, obstruct/resist/ETC public peace officer/EMT related charges
Zhaevon Kamarious Luster, 22. Suspicion of: attempted murder related charges
David Mccarty, 59. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Kyle Meek, 28. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Brandon David Weeks, 26. Suspicion of: use/under influence of controlled substance, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Cinda Lynn Embrey, 45. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, DUI any drug, mental competency/state hospital related charges
Moses Olivarez Perez, 62. Suspicion of: lewd or lascivious acts w/child under 14 related charges
Fernando Angel Alvarez, 28. Suspicion of: assault w/firearm on person, exhibit concealed firearm in public, willful discharge of firearm in grossly negligent manner, felon/addict possess firearm related charges
Gabriella Diaz, 26. Suspicion of: child abuse w/possible GBI/death, use/under influence of controlled substance, transport for sale controlled substance between counties, felony bench warrant related charges
Abigail Arellano, 22. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Juan Jose Orozco, 46. Suspicion of: battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC, false imprisonment w/violence/ETC, felony bench warrant related charges