The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Marlon Ernesto Rivaschavez, 26. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Jose Antonio Avalos Guillen, 33. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, DUI alcohol, reckless driving: highway, obstruct/resist/ETC public peace officer/EMT related charges

Tags

Recommended for you