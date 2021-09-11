The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Cinda Lynn Embrey, 44. Suspicion of: DUI any drug, ADW: not firearm, felony bench warrant related charges
Sergio Jesus Cervantes Serna, 47. Suspicion of: contact minor with intent sex, harmful matter sent/ETC w/intent to seduce minor, arrange/go to meeting with minor related charges
Netzahualcoyotl Trujillo, 39. Suspicion of: contact minor with intent sex, arrange/go to meeting with minor related charges
Jose Huerta Garcia, 36. Suspicion of: contact minor with intent sex, arrange/go to meeting with minor related charges
Timothy Allen Rankin, 60. Suspicion of: contact minor with intent sex, arrange/go to meeting with minor related charges
Phillip Noe Sesate, 19. Suspicion of: contact minor with intent sex, harmful matter sent/ETC w/intent to seduce minor, arrange/go to meeting with minor related charges
Nidia Christian, 41. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Greg Scott Bustos, 38. Suspicion of: spousal abuse related charges
Lacey Kay Stevens, 31. Suspicion of: threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, cause harm/death-elder/dependent adult related charges
Sebastion Limon, 21. Suspicion of: spousal abuse related charges
Leticia Michelle Lemus, 31. Suspicion of: ADW- by force likely produce GBI, cause harm/death-elder/dependent adult, child endangerment; possible GBI/death, related charges
Lorenzo Jose Montez, 24. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Anthony Ray Powell, 62. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Rogelio Antonio Horta, 19. Suspicion of: sex penetration victim incapable of consent, molest victim under 18 unlawful entry related charges
Christian Joseph Plascencia, 30. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, felony bench warrant related charges.
Dustin Montana Arias, 29. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, kidnapping, fugitive from justice: warrant arrest related charges
Ariel Leann Freitas, 30. Suspicion of: spousal abuse related charges
Juan Carlos Contreras, 21. Suspicion of: spousal abuse, violation of domestic court orders, exhibit deadly weapon, prohibited person own/possess ammunition, possess unlawful paraphernalia, felon/addict/possess/ETC firearm related charges
Lino Martinez, 39. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, vandalism, burglary: first degree, felony bench warrant related charges
Tanisha Jaenna Brown, 44. Suspicion of: cause harm/death-elderly/dependent adult, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, use/under influence of controlled substance related charges
