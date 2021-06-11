The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Ignacio Adel Mendez, 27. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device, Driv on rev/sus lic, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders related charges
Christian Ivan Pineda, 34. Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Felony, DUI - Misd - .08 per se related charges
Luis Alberto Aguilar, 27. Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI related charges
Mario Gonzales Ramos, 39. Suspicion of Kidnapping, Rape by Force/Fear/ETC, Viol Crt Ord Dom Viol, Battery: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/ETC, Sexual Penetration w/Force/Fear/ETC, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, False Imprisonment related charges
Peter Casteneda, 20. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, False Imprisonment, Parole Violation related charges
Jesse Torres, 44. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Parole Violation related charges
Robert Anthony Costa, 36. Suspicion of ADW w/Force Possible GBI,
Bench Warrant Felony, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Own/ETC Chop Shop,
DUI - Under the influence of any drug related charges
Flaviano Abarca Jacinto, 30 suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Burglury related charges
Charles Christopher Nelson, 32. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab, Viol of Dom Viol Crt Order/Inj, Possess Controlled Substance related charges
Ambyr Marie Tilley, 31. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Possess Controlled Substance, Falsely Impersonate Another, Escape Jail/While Charged w/Felony:Force related charges
Mark Anthony Sanchez, 28. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Illegal Possess Any Assault Weapon, MFG/Sale/Possess LG Capacity Magazine, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition related charges
Eric Arredondo Urias, 40. Suspicion of Attempted murder, Assult with Firearm on Person, Shoot at Inhibited Dwelling/Vehicle/ETC, Own Firearm Without Serial Number, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Possess Controlled Substance related charges
Alejandro Barboza, 37. Suspicion of Sex Crimes w/Child; Vic 14-15, Annoy/Molest Child under 18, False Imprisonment, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Posses Controlled Substance related charges
