The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Eloiza Castro, 50. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, robbery: first degree related charges

Alfred Marcos Franco, 21. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, battery on person related charges

Karen Elane Smith, 44. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Jose Juan Cazares, 24. Suspicion of: ADW w/force: possible GBI, battery on person, felony bench warrant related charges

Quinntin Jaden Jones, 18. Suspicion of: ADW w/force: possible GBI, participate in street gang/felony-add term, unlicensed driver related charges

Apolinar Angulo Casares, 36. Suspicion of: Transport/ETC controlled substance, Robbery, Vandalism, battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/ETC, attempt to prevent/dissuade victim/witness from prosecuting, felony bench warrant related charges

Daniel Michael Franco, 35. Suspicion of: attempted murder, ADW w/force: possible GBI, false imprisonment, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, conspiracy: commit crime, assault person with a semiautomatic firearm, shoot at inhabited dwelling/vehicle/ETC related charges

Daniel Salazar, 31. Suspicion of: battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/ETC, take vehicle w/o owners consent/vehicle theft, battery w/serious bodily injury, felony bench warrant related charges

Michael Lee Love, 29. Suspicion of: battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/ETC, assault with firearm on person, robbery related charges

Jessica Chennel Reyes, 38. Suspicion of: kidnapping, child endangerment; possible GBI/death, ADW w/force: possible GBI related charges

Renee Gordillo Brizuela, 36. Suspicion of: lewd/lascivious act w/child 14 or 15 years, continuous sexual abuse of child, oral copulation w/person under 14/ETC, rape by force/fear/ETC. oral copulation: by use of force/injury, incest, unlawful sexual intercourse w/minor-16, sexual penetration w/force/fear/ETC, rape: victim incapable of giving consent related charges

Geneva Marie Combs, 28. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Norman Doyle Fullmer, 49. Suspicion of: battery on person, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, trespass: occupy property w/out consent, false imprisonment related charges

David Zavala, 39. Suspicion of: lewd or lascivious acts w/child under 14 years related charges

Samuel Mendoza-Deniz, 39. Suspicion of: attempt sex crimes w/child under 14 years, contact minor w/intent for sex, arrange a meeting w/minor related charges

Edward Villanueva, 53. Suspicion of: child endangerment; possible GBI/death related charges

Domingo Argueta Martinez, 40. Suspicion of: attempt sex crimes w/child under 14 years, contact minor w/intent for sex, arrange a meeting w/minor related charges

Josafat Gutierrez, 46. Suspicion of: attempt sex crimes w/child under 14 years, contact minor w/intent for sex, arrange a meeting w/minor related charges

Luis Jesus Morales, 22. Suspicion of: contact minor w/intent for sex, arrange a meeting w/minor related charges

Edward Anthony Zuniga, 45. Suspicion of: attempt sex crimes w/child under 14 years, contact minor w/intent for sex, arrange a meeting w/minor, pandering, human trafficking w/minor comm sex act related charges

