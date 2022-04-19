The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Rebecca Sandoval, 46. Suspicion of: battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC, false imprisonment related charges
Eugene Anthony Bello, 55. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm related charges
Daniel Salazar, 31. Suspicion of: battery w/serious bodily injury, battery: spouse ex-spouse/date/ETC, vehicle theft, possess controlled substance, felony bench warrant related charges
Adora Danyel Perez, 34. Suspicion of: voluntary manslaughter related charges
Gregory Scott Bustos, 38. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, possess controlled substance related charges
Mark Richard Delapaz, 20. Suspicion of: DUI alcohol: with bodily injury, unlicensed driver, obstruct/resist exec officer related charges
Rudy Medellin, 31. Suspicion of: lewd and lascivious acts w/child under 14 years related charges
Mark Anthony Peralta, 40. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Rodger Wayne Langley, 43. Suspicion of: possess controlled substance, manufacture/sale/possess/ETC metal knuckles, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, felony bench warrant related charges
Conner Christina Stroh, 21. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Alexis Marie Dunn, 27. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Dana Elizabeth Maciel, 29. Suspicion of: stalking, ADW: not firearm related charges
Angel Gabriel Meza Michel, 29. Suspicion of: gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, child abuse w/possible GBI/death, DUI alcohol: causing bodily injury related charges
Isaiah McGee, 25. Suspicion of: assault w/force GBI related charges
Jeremy Logan Popp, 20. Suspicion of: child abuse w/possible GBI/death, battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC related charges
Denzel Aaron Williams, 27. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges